Hamilton County Commissioners discussed several important topics during their meeting Wednesday morning; including a decision on spending for a local school, a follow-up on the county attorney lawsuit, and the latest update on the Budgetel.
An announcement was made that the spending for Tyner was approved.
Mayor Weston Wamp commented, "I think it's going to be something we're really proud of."
Commissioner Beck made some comments around the same time...didn't get the specific time. It was during the announcements portion. Tyner is in his district.
County Attorney Lawsuit:
-Highlander made comments around 10:30am proposing a resolution to pay for the legal fees for both the county attorney's office and the county mayor's office...They pushed the discussion back to Jan. 4 meeting.
Budgetel:
-Came up briefly around 10:30am. Shipley said "they were asked to a job...they had the backbone to do a job."
-11:08am someone from the CRHC gave an update. 8 families have received housing, including 14 children.
Martin resigning:
-He spoke around 10:32am. Anyone interested in the job will have to apply by noon on Jan. 8.
Train Derailment:
-Eversole gave a short speech on it around 10:45am. Mostly thanking first responders.