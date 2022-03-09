On Tuesday, a judge accepted former State Representative, Robin Smith's, guilty please in a wire fraud charge. Smith represented District 26 in Hixson, Harrison, Lakesite, Lupton City, Stuart Heights, Riverview, and North Chattanooga.
During the morning commission meeting Wednesday, the Chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, Sabrena Smedley, discussed the steps members will take to appoint an interim representative.
"There is a need for this body to make an interim appointment of an individual to continue serving the citizens of the 26th legislative district," Smedley said.
All interested parties will need to submit a letter to the Commission for review by March 18th. The interview process will continue through March 30th.
"This body will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of State Representative, Robin Smith, to the Tennessee general assembly on Wednesday, March 30th at 9:30 am in our recess meeting which is 21 days from today," She said.
There were no objections to this process and the meeting continued with questions open to each commissioner.
When further comments were allowed, Hamilton County Mayor, Jim Coppinger, expressed his friendship with former representative, Robin Smith.
"I just want to say this. I don't condone what Robin Smith did...our representative, my representative...in my district...um, any of her actions but Robin is a friend. She will always be a friend. uh, and you know it's harder to stick with your friends sometimes in times like this but you know after she comes out the other side, uh, I hope Robin and I are still and have the same friendship we do," Coppinger said.
He said he has no desire to move forward in personally filling her role.
"Most importantly, I want people to know I am not going to run for her position...nor will I seek it up here in front of this Commission," He said.