The battle over the Hamilton County attorney's job continues, shifting to a computer Rheubin Taylor claims was unjustly confiscated.
In a lawsuit filed this week, Hamilton County Attorney Taylor claims Mayor Weston Wamp never should have had the authority to fire him to begin with. He also claims Wamp confiscated his county computer, which he said has information on it protected by attorney-client privilege.
"Weston Wamp did not have the unilateral authority to terminate the contract and/or Rheubin M. Taylor's employment with Hamilton County and/or the Hamilton County Commission," the lawsuit reads. "Nor did he provide notice or seek approval of the County Commission to do so."
County leaders say at least some of the information on the computer is related to cases outside of Taylor's role as county attorney.
"That has been a past practice," said Chip Baker, the chair of the Hamilton County Commission. "Is it a good one? Probably not. But it's been a practice that's been allowed."
Wamp attempted to fired Taylor last month over breach of attorney-client privilege and destroying county documents. The county commission unanimously voted to block his termination, which Wamp vetoed. Commissioners again unanimously voted to override that veto during their regular meeting Wednesday.
"It's frustrated us that we've had to go through this process," said Baker. "We're partners with the Mayor, it's not a one-way street. It's supposed to be both entities working together."
In his lawsuit, Taylor cites a state attorney general opinion saying county executives do not have the power to veto resolutions related to appointments.
"Appointments by a legislative body are considered to be administrative, rather than legislative," the opinion reads. "Therefore, a county executive may not veto a county resolution appointing or electing committee members."
Local 3 News contacted a spokesperson for Mayor Weston Wamp's office as well as County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's office for an interview, but we have not heard back.
In the meantime, Taylor continues to work and has been present at every county commission meeting since, while the circumstances surrounding his termination are held up in legal battles.
"I would support something that's acceptable to all three parties, which includes Mr. Taylor," Baker said. "I don't know what that is, but we need to work toward that."
The mayor's office has not yet filed a legal response to the lawsuit.