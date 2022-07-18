With about three weeks to go before election day, candidates for local office are raising flags over stolen campaign signs.
"It was done in malice," said Besley. "If you've seen the videos, you've seen her jumping up and down on a piece of rebar."
In security camera video captured on Market Street, a woman can be seen removing campaign signs for Hamilton County Commission candidate Montrell Besley (D) and Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate John Brooks (D). She can then be seen throwing them in a dumpster.
"When somebody feels like they're losing ground, they start doing reckless things, causing mess," said Besley. "That's not the candidate I am. I don't cause mess."
Besley added it wasn't the first time he's noticed his signs being stolen, but it was the first time he's caught it on camera.
Besley's opponent for the district 11 race Joe Graham (R) said he didn't recognize the woman in the video and has noticed his signs being stolen, too.
"I don't know if it's people that are just excited about their candidate and they want to hurt somebody else, but it is hurtful," said Graham. "It happens every campaign, whether it's in good times or bad, whether you're a republican, democrat, independent, it happens in everybody's campaign and it's a shame. It's a shame."
Being charged with stealing campaign signs in Tennessee could earn you up to two days in jail, plus fines.
Both Graham and Besley said there are better ways to show support for your preferred candidate.
"If you're messing with somebody's sign, I don't care who you're with or who you're helping, stop," said Graham. "You should not be messing with anybody else's sign."
"I challenge people to use this as fuel to get out and vote," said Besley.
Local 3 News contacted both Brooks' campaign and his opponent Coty Wamp (R) for an interview on the topic, but we have not heard back.
Early voting in Hamilton County runs through Saturday, July 30. Election day is on August 4. Click here for a list of early voting sites.