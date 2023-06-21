The Hamilton County Commission unanimously passed Mayor Weston Wamp's almost-billion dollar budget for next year, but not without a heated debate for almost two hours.
Since 2007 Hamilton County Commissioners have followed a resolution allocating all of the hotel motel tax funds to the Chattanooga Tourism Company. During Tuesday's county commission meeting Mayor Wamp said the agreement was the county would cover advertising and marketing costs and the City of Chattanooga would cover service on the riverfront.
Wamp's budget for the 2024 fiscal is proposing to no longer give the full hotel motel tax to the tourism company and use some of the funds in other ways like improving Camp Jordan in East Ridge.
"A lot has changed since then. The County's hotel-motel tax has grown from about 3.8 million to about what's projected to be about 12 million in that time and the city of Chattanooga now applies their hotel-motel tax to projects far beyond the riverfront," said Mayor Wamp at Tuesday's meeting.
"The resolution is what we've been operating for more than 16 years, again with some assurance that funding will come to us, growth will come to us and that the model we've been operating under until two weeks ago," said Barry White, CEO and President of the Chattanooga Tourism Co.
Commissioner David Sharpe said the new budget is not in accordance to the 2007 agreement and proposed to amend the budget to keep the Chattanooga Tourism Company whole.
Mayor Wamp said the budget will give the tourism company the same amount from last year, which was about $10.4million.
"So, we're not only keeping them whole in terms of their budgeted amount we're talking about taking the roughly 1.7 million dollars of project growth of hotel motel tax money and investing it in a way that our citizens and all of your districts will benefits and those who visit our communities will benefit," explained Mayor Wamp.
White asked the commission to continue with the current agreement, but ultimately that did not happen and the budget was passed.