With election day less than a week away, a race for a Hamilton County Commission seat is getting more tense by the day.
Ruth Jeno, who is challenging Commissioner David Sharpe for his seat covering North Chattanooga and Red Bank, is distancing herself from a series of campaign flyers paid for by the Tennessee Republican Party.
In the flyers, Sharpe is accused of trying "defund" the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and shutting down the county's school resource officer program. One of the flyers reads "school shooters are lurking and Commissioner David Sharpe would open the door for them."
"The first time I saw this nasty mailer, it was in the hand of my seven-year-old son," said Sharpe. "It's just wrong. I guess that's politics. I've always said I hate politics, I like policy."
Jeno denied her campaign had anything to do with the mailer. She could not be reached for an interview, but did respond to the backlash against the mailers in a statement posted to her campaign's Facebook page.
"From day one I have focused on running a positive campaign focused on the issues that matter to families and residents in district 6," Jeno wrote. "I believe those who know me best understand this mailer does not represent who I am as a candidate, a community leader, and person."
Sharpe said the flyers could not be further from the truth.
"She's never reached out to me," he said. "She did stop short of acknowledging that it is all lies."
Lies because Sharpe said he played a big part in the success around the district's staffing for school resource officers, or SRO, and school safety officers, or SSO, for the upcoming school year.
For the first time ever, there will be both a SRO and SSO in every school in the district.
"They are great people there," said James Corbin, the school safety coordinator for Hamilton County Schools. "The experience level is extremely high."
A school resource officer is paid for by law enforcement, has arresting authority, and has a largely reactive role in the event of emergencies. A school safety officer, on the other hand, is hired by the school district, has a proactive safety role and cannot make arrests.
So far, school officials told Local 3 News they have finalized 28 of the 29 school safety officer positions and should be fully-staffed shortly after the beginning of the school year.
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said they still have seven positions open.
"It's going to be close," said Corbin. "We're doing everything we can to get them ready, but there are standards that have to be met and training that has to be done."
Early voting continues through Saturday, July 30. Election day is Thursday, August 4.
