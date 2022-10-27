Friday
- Fall Home and Craft Expo/Trunk or Treat | Friday, Oct 28 | 5-8 p.m. | 7522 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga | Free+ | Guardian Investment & Accounting will be hosting our 1st ever Fall Home and Craft show in our parking lot! We will have trunk or treating, shopping, electronics recycling and MORE!
- Dia de los Muertos Celebration | Fri., Oct. 28 | 6-10 p.m. | Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St., Dalton | Free+ | Celebrate and remember our loved ones who have passed on with live music + performances, costume contests, crafts, food, and drinks.
- Rocky Horror Picture Show Interactive Movie Night |Fri., Oct. 28 | 8-10 p.m. | (Downtown Library) 1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga |
| Free+ for ages 17 & up | An interactive viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show to kick off the spooky weekend. The library will have a special screening of the movie on the 4th Floor + providing refreshments and popcorn. There will be a costume contest with prizes. The first 100 people to signup will get a kit of props to help you interact with the movie!
Saturday
- Bessie’s Halloween Bash | Sat., Oct. 29 | 12-5 p.m. | Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 E. MLK Blvd., Chattanooga | Free+ | Wear your Halloween costume and trick-or-treat around the lawn with local nonprofit and community organizations.
- East Ridge Fall Ball | Sat., Oct. 29 | 3-5 p.m. | East Ridge Community Center, 1515 Tombras Ave., East Ridge | Free+ | The East Ridge Community Center is hosting the city’s first Fall Ball event for adults ages 55+.
- Monster Mash | Sat., Oct. 29 | 3-5 p.m. | Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $15+ | It’s not just a concert, it’s not quite a play — it’s a monstrous mashup.
