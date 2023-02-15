The department receives $40,000-$43,000 per year from the county. They also apply for grants, but that is not guaranteed money. Stephen Ware, Captain of Rescue Operations, says they can’t leave the community’s safety up to chance.
A breakdown of Department costs, as HVFD reports:
$10,000 for department insurance, $4,300 for annual fuel cost, $7,000 for annual training, $4,000 for gear of one firefighter, $2,600 for annual utilities, $2,000 for vehicle maintenance, $1,400 average for SCBA (air pack), and $800 for 200 ft. fire hose.
“It gives our department a sense of regularity whenever it comes to income,” says Ware. “The hardest thing that we have to do as a fire department is try and figure out when is the best time to get new equipment.”
Most equipment is required to be replaced regularly. With 12 firefighters currently serving the area, it can get expensive. Ware says the $35 from residents would allow them to make a budget to plan for replacing equipment when needed.
He says each outfit should be custom fitted to its firefighter, but it is often too expensive for volunteer departments to be able to do. On their trucks, Ware says they are missing equipment because they cannot afford to purchase it.
Ware says when coming up with this plan, they wanted to make it affordable to do.
“We went online and looked up all of the subscription rates in the state of Tennessee. So, we decided to set ours as the lowest,” says Ware.
He says the lowest rate was set to $40, but they decided on $35. He says other departments average around $100 to $150 a year.
If residents subscribe, they will save money on their insurance rates.
Ware says insurance companies look at the department’s ISO ratings to judge resident’s insurance. The lower the ISO rating, the more affordable insurance rates are in the area. Ware says the subscription-based service will allow them to get necessary equipment to lower their rating.
The subscription service will financially help those who opt in, during the case of an emergency.
The department has used a third-party billing system, Fire Recovery, to bill residents after a response.
Itemized billing costs for response, as reported by HVFD:
$503 per hour for fire apparatus, $62 per hour per firefighter, $1,641 for extrication, $881-$7,426 for hazmat, $546-$760 for vehicle incidents, $503-$1,006 for water rescue, $503 for illegal fires (no permit), $502 for landing zone (Lifeforce), $346 for fire investigation, and $315 for Chief response.
“Instead of having to pay that big bill, on top of everything else, you only have to pay $35 a year,” says Ware. “What we're really trying to do is give the community a break, while also getting funding for our department.”
If residents subscribe or not, the HVFD is there to service the area.
“If the community thinks that we're doing it for the wrong reason, all I ask is that you come in, you ask us these questions, and let us show you what your $35 a year would go towards,” says Ware.
The financial board meets on the second Sunday of the month at 5pm CT.
Ware says, “Anyone who has ever given a hand towards this fire department, I want to make sure that they know how thankful we are that they are helping us protect this beautiful community that we all love and call home.”