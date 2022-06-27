It was an exciting day in Bradley County as Habitat for Humanity starting building their first home of the year. You could hear the echoes of hammering and sawing wood near the non-profits new Morelock Meadows Subdivision, named after their late Board President Jeff Morelock.
"There's such a need for affordable housing, especially as rents going up, and now we have interest rates going up on mortgages, what we provide is helping people that wouldn't otherwise be able to own a home," said Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland Executive Director Tammy Johnson.
Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland opened their application process and in one week they had 72 people apply. Jessica Cullins, a mother of 6, didn't think she would ever be one of the recipients.
"I got the letter and James was like, 'Here this is from Habitat. What do they want?' I said, huh? I said, wait let me see it, let me see it. It was just very exciting when we got the letter," explained Cullins.
After that, Cullins started the process of getting her new home built.
The house is not a hand out, but rather a hand up. Recipients like Cullins must have a need, partner with Habitat by working in their store, helping to build the home and also pay a down payment and a zero percent mortgage.
"It's a lot of work, it's not as easy as people think it is. 'Oh, you get to get a house, all you have to do is go in and fill out an application and you're getting a house.' No. You have to put into the work."
Cullins says she's grateful to the organization for helping her and her husband grow, teaching them how to save money and preparing their family for a better future.
Through the help of many volunteers and organizations like, the Ocoee Region Builders Association, Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland is able to construct homes like Cullins'.
"ORBA has been involved way before 2006, I think there's a few that's not even documented that we helped build. So, we have built over 17 habitat homes," said Charlotte Peak, Board Member for the Ocoee Region Builders Association.
This year Habitat for Humanity plans to build homes for 16 families on the Morelock Meadows property. Including 2 single family homes and several townhomes.
Johnson says with the rise in inflation, material is getting more expensive and hard to get their hands on, which delays the process of building the homes. They also use dozens of volunteers to help with various and tasks. The non-profit is always in need of more materials and volunteers to help build community.
