Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) began investigating the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office a few months ago. Sheriff Heath Gunter provided an update today, but the commission says there are still issues that need to be addressed.
Sheriff Gunter says they have put certified officers in the schools and completed all late paperwork. POST says there have been improvements, but they raised other concerns in what became a tense conversation.
POST Investigator Bruce Cantrelle says there are still discrepancies in the department, and says several deputies began working before their pre-employment and background checks were submitted.
There was something else that shocked the board.
“How many deputies do you have that the district attorney general has put under Brady Giglio?” asks a commissioner.
“We have seven currently sir,” responds Gunter.
The Brady List is the platform of record about police misconduct.
Former Chief Deputy Brandon King is on that list, he was suspended from duty pending an investigation. Sheriff Gunter says King has stepped down, and currently works in patrol.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says the seven deputies on the Brady List are not allowed to serve warrants or testify in court.
“How are you going to handle a rogue supervisor that cannot take out a warrant or testify in court of Tennessee in the 12th judicial district?” asks a member. “They do not need to be on patrol."
Gunter responds, “Mr. Chairman, so you're saying I'm supposed to cover my whole county with two deputies?"
Sheriff Partin told Gunter he needed to make phone calls to surrounding areas to ask for help. He also requested Grundy County update the POST commission once a week and to provide an updated employee list to investigator Cantrelle.
"I'm not picking on you. I'm trying to help you. I'm telling you right now, you have got to take action,” says Partin.