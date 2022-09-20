A group of county leaders is turning its attention to the school district's facilities crisis.
A task force specifically created to address the district's facility needs is planning to meet in weeks to begin making a dent in what's estimated to be nearly $1 billion in needed repairs.
"I think a lot of things are on the table," said Tucker McClendon, deputy Hamilton County mayor for education. "I don't want to say one thing's on the table, and one's not."
McClendon has been leading the fight for better funding to address the issue for months to years now. He now serves as staff for the task force, but back when he was chairman for the Hamilton County school board, he proposed asking the county commission for $10 million to address the needs. The school board ultimately shot it down.
"I felt like the timing wasn't correct," said Joe Smith, a member of the school board who voted against McClendon's proposal, saying it was too rushed. "We've just barely scratched the surface and we've got a lot of work to do."
The district identified 13 schools with more than $1 million in needed repairs. At the time of McClendon's proposal, the district was proposing putting nearly $40 million total toward the repairs.
Schools like Hixson High School have the most repairs. The report estimates the school is in need of $8 million in upgrades.
"I'm pleased that our newly-elected county mayor is doing just what he promised that he would do," said Smith. "I think of Soddy Middle School, a building that's just in terrible shape and needs to be bulldozed and rebuilt. And there are other buildings across the district where we have the same need."
The task force does not yet have a scheduled meeting, but is set to meet in the coming weeks. The group will meet every other week until a proposal is created.
Once that happens, both the school board and the county commission will need to approve the plan.
"This has been one of those topics that this county has struggled with," said McClendon. "I was looking at the 1999 facilities report, the 2004 facilities report um and it was saying the same things that we've been talking about now."