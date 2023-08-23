Graycie Millard, 14 years old, was last seen on July 28th. The LaFayette Police Department classified her as a runaway. The FBI began to assist in the case just last week.
She was located in Phoenix, Arizona on August 18th, with a 27-year-old man. Police Chief Stacey Meeks says Blane Patterson, a resident in Phoenix, has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Graycie.
Meeks says Patterson faces two federal charges, six charges in Arizona, including custodial interference, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment. He says they are working with the District Attorney’s office to determine what charges he may face in Georgia.
David Millard was told he would be reunited with Graycie on Tuesday, when she returned to Georgia. Instead, he was surprised to learn she had been detained.
“Disheartened for sure but confused. The FBI said there were no charges, that she was 100% the victim. So, it's confusing to me how one agency can say she’s the victim and the other is trying to file charges,” he says.
Millard says when the FBI found his daughter, he was grateful she was found safe.
He says he was told he would be able to pick up Graycie when she arrived, but later, says the LaFayette Police Department charged her as a runaway.
Millard says he’s only been able to talk to Graycie once since she was found on Saturday morning.
“She says she’s a-okay, that’s what she says. But I know she’s not, she’s just trying to make me feel better,” says Millard.
Chief Meeks says finding Graycie has been their number one priority and the FBI was critical in finding her in Arizona.
He says they searched all social media and phone records but did not get a break in the case until late on August 17th when they learned she had a Discord account.
“The FBI was able to ping an IP address in Pheonix, Arizona, that showed the IP address of the person that she had been communicating with on Discord,” explains Meeks.
Meeks says Graycie first started conversing with Blane Patterson last year.
Meeks says they were able to track Patterson’s phone locations and saw he came to LaFayette the morning Graycie went missing and returned to Arizona.
Around 3:00am on August 18th, Meeks says the FBI found Graycie and Patterson at his home.
Graycie’s father is just waiting to bring his little girl home.
“She thought she was coming home today too, and she was excited about that. But. You know, I guess they let us both down,” says Millard.
Chief Meeks says this is still an active investigation.