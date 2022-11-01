The grand opening of the Pie Innovation Center (PIE stands for Partnerships in Industry and Education) was held today in Cleveland.
The Pie Innovation Center is the first of its kind in Tennessee. The center gives students work based learning and hands-on opportunities -- skills that will prepare them for the workforce.
Brittany Cannon, the director for the Pie Innovation Center, said this has been seven years in the making, and the dream is now a reality.
There was a celebration on Tuesday with a choir made up of Bradley County teachers, prayer from students, and a ribbon cutting by state and local leaders for the opening of the Pie Innovation Center.
It is a joint effort of nonprofits, K-12 and post secondary schools, and area businesses and industries.
Wacker Chemical, one of the country's largest employers, topped it off with a million dollar donation.
The center helps prepare students like Kadie Green for the workforce.
"That makes me really excited," said Green. She said she studies exercise science, and has dual enrollment in both Bradley Central High School, and the Pie Center, which has opened new classrooms gradually this school year.
"We have had students here in temporary locations since August, but we will be transitioning into our new center- the-core here in the next couple of weeks," said Cannon.
The center also helps teachers like David Keylon, who will get additional space and equipment for his mechatronics class. His students will be workforce ready by the time they get their diploma.
"My class, for instance the one I am teaching, they can actually have a certificate from Cleveland State in Mechatronics before they ever graduate high school," said Keylon.
This would create more jobs for Tennessee with students who attend Bradley County Schools and others.
"This center will house Bradley, Walker Valley, along with Polk and Meigs county," said Cannon.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee first visited the site before he was elected, and helped steer one million dollars in funding to the program three years ago.
"(I) have been part of the Pie Center since its beginning, so excited and appropriate to be at the ribbon cutting today," said Governor Lee.
All of the Pie Center programs will be ready to go in January.