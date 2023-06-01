Gracyn joined the Local 3 team in May of 2023 as a Reporter. She is from Oxford, MS and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism.
Before joining Local 3, Gracyn was a reporter for local ABC station 16 WAPT News in Jackson, MS. She also reported for local station WTVA in Tupelo, MS during college on the weekends (alongside Xavier) along with working multiple different jobs at the Ole Miss campus news station, NewsWatch Ole Miss.
Gracyn has been involved in television reporting since high school, anchoring and reporting for Oxford High School’s CTV News. She has known she wanted to be a reporter since sophomore year of high school and has been able to recite the First Amendment since then.
Gracyn has been passionate about covering public interest and breaking news stories since high school, beginning with exposing controversial superintendent comments on free and reduced lunches. She left class in a spirit-day friendly Hawaiian shirt to go to a board meeting.
In college, Gracyn went to the delta to cover extensive flooding that covered roads and homes, alongside reporting on protesters and counter-protesters fighting for whether or not a historical statue commemorating the confederate war should remain on the University of Mississippi campus. It has been relocated since then.
While reporting in the Capital city of Mississippi, Gracyn covered multiple different stories that peaked national media attention including the Pearl River flooding, a citywide water crisis, the city having the most murders per capita two years in a row, and most recently the deadly tornados that tore through the small town of Rolling Fork. Gracyn has a Southeast Emmy nomination for 16 WAPT’s team coverage reporting of the Pearl River Flooding.
Gracyn has been reporting full-time for professional stations since 2021 but has had a love of journalism and story telling since 2014. She has been working since then to make her passion in a career, even winning 20 journalism awards for her work before graduating from Oxford High School in 2017.
When Gracyn is not reporting, you can find her with her husband Steven, daughter Moxley Blake, and two dogs, River and Draco. Gracyn and Steven met at summer camp, where her parents, Allyson and Darren were directors for over 22 years. Gracyn and her older sister Brynn say they had one of the coolest childhoods growing up with constant access to a swimming pool, two lakes, archery, and plenty of other entertainment.
If you see Gracyn out, say hey and recommend your favorite hiking trails, museums, and places to eat, along with any story ideas you may have.