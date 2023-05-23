An 8th grade history teacher at a Georgia Middle school honored those legacies with a project to clean-up a cemetery.
The history teacher at Gordon Lee Middle School says the idea came to him after our coverage of a neglected cemetery in La Fayette.
After seeing our segment, the teacher pushed his students to take action at a historic cemetery in their own neighborhood.
"Whether it's a cemetery in La Fayette or Chickamauga, that connection I took from it, that we really needed to focus on our community. "
Every year before school ends, Jeff Guffey tasks the eighth-graders at Gordon Lee Middle School with a community service project.
This year, students cleaned up the graves at the Chickamauga Cemetery -- polishing up the neglected headstones of veterans, family, and friends.
"I have a family, some of them have family there, and I think it was just a great idea for them to show not only their respect for the ones that have passed but also the ones that have for the community as well, but mostly the community mostly," said Guffey.
The Chickamauga Cemetery pre-dates the city of Chickamauga and is home to several civil war veterans, and the school's namesake, Gordon Lee.
Guffey says there are about 12-hundred graves there -- the earliest of which dates back to 1847.
"A lot of times some of these people don't have family members locally that lived here, or family may have moved off," Guffey. "I was really concerned about just keeping their graves as beautiful and pristine as possible."
Guffey's students say the project was an opportunity to get out of the classroom and reflect on those who came before them.
"There's a lot that you couldn't even tell who's and or who it was and what time period they were from because the graves date back to a long period of time ago," said Lylah Parker, Gordon Lee Middle student.
Guffey says the eighth graders cleaned about 150 headstones in the three days, which he said left the students feeling accomplished.
"Seeing how worn down and not taken care of it was, I took great pride in cleaning the graves and restoring them back to full health," said Braden Little, a Gordon Lee Middle Student.
And, the project reminds students to be active citizens in their community.
"These were humans, and these were individuals that lived a full life, and someone needs to step up and actually take care of them even after their passing I believe," said Guffey.
The cemetery has been in the care of the city since 1948. The eighth-grade teacher says this project is one they hope to continue.