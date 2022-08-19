A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery.
The Lawrence County Republican Party posted an image on its Facebook page of the GOP elephant in which the white spaces between the animals' legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.
A party official said the image was grabbed from a Google search for the GOP symbol and was a mistake.
A party official said the image didn't represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party and apologized.
The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones about racism within the GOP.
