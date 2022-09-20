A new high-end pet facility is coming to Chattanooga's Southside, but owners say it’s not your typical boarding facility.
Co-founder and President Ben Eberdt said GoDog is a premiere pet hospitality company with everything you need for your furry-friend, all under one roof.
"We offer GoDog Play, which is our daycare program, we offer GoDog stay which is our boarding overnight program, we're unrolling our GoDog Behave which is our kind of our mannerisms and obedience for the household pet,” says Eberdt.
GoDog is currently open in Nashville and Durham, North Carolina, but this October all of the GoDog services will arrive in Chattanooga's Southside, plus something new for pups and their pet parents, GoDog Social.
“Which is our high-end membership based, dog park and bar concept."
Eberdt said it's a park where you can let your dog off the leash and enjoy a cold drink with your friends. There will be food trucks and endless activities to keep your pup entertained.
"The social is just going to be a party, it's going to be really fun, we've got tons of events and stuff planned, music, art,” explained Eberdt.
The facility has been under construction for a year, but as the grand opening date draws near hiring is underway for animal lovers.
Eberdt said they're eager to bring this new concept and convenience to Chattanooga's vibrant downtown scene and of course see all the smiling dogs.
"It's just a really fulfilling thing to participate in and people's lives and I think we all feel your pet is a family member and to be able to provide the level of care and friendship and staff is really really rewarding."
GoDog is expected to have a soft opening in Mid-October, and the public is invited to come and tour the new pet paradise when the doors open.
They are currently holding an early adopters special for their memberships.