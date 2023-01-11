A major expansion at the North Georgia solar manufacturing plant that's quickly becoming a global player will bring hundreds of new jobs to Whitfield County.
Qcells announced Wednesday it will invest $2.5 billion to its facilities in Georgia, bringing 500 new jobs to the existing facility in Dalton and 1,000 more new jobs to a brand new manufacturing plant in Bartow County.
It could be the largest investment in American solar energy history.
"Those are big numbers," said Carl Campbell, the executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority. "They're putting probably about $20 million or more in payroll in our community every year, and that number's just going to exponentially go up every year."
The solar manufacturing plant will increase its production nearly three times by this time next year, creating a complete solar supply chain within the United States.
"They've increased the pay, which is really important to us," said Jevin Jensen, chair of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. "We really want to increase the pay for Whitfield County and these new jobs they are offering is above their median pay at $20/hour."
When all is said and done, the company will bring 2,500 new jobs to the state, increasing its total workforce to 4,000 employees.
Jensen said it shows a priority of renewable energy in Northwest Georgia.
"We also have an automotive manufacturer that's making special lightweight frames for electric vehicles for Mercedes," he said. "So it goes along with that whole green concept."
The expansion makes the facility the fourth-largest private employer in Whitfield County.
The company first opened its doors in Georgia in 2019, adding 750 jobs back then.
County leaders said the investment shows Dalton is interested in competing on a global scale.
"Dalton was declared dead about a decade ago," Campbell said. "And we said no, no we're not."
Production is expected to grow three times by the end of the year at Qcells' Dalton plant.
Qcells is expecting to break ground on its Bartow County facility in the first quarter of 2023.