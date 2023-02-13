"High school should be a time for trailblazing, not trauma. These data show our kids need far more support to cope, hope, and thrive," Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H., CDC's Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science. "Proven school prevention programs can offer teens a vital
lifeline in these growing waves of trauma."
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga was named Hamilton County Schools’ Partner of the Year in 2022. They are involved in 17 schools in the county.
With programs like IMPACT and Girls Take Charge, they believe work inside the classroom causes growth and open communication.
IMPACT is composed of 12-15 teens from 8th to 12th grade. They discuss problems in their communities to research solutions. They present their findings to 300 middle and high school students to impact those around them.
Girls Take Charge is developed for middle school teens, from 6th to 8th grade. They learn about leadership, character development, practice health relationships, develop goal-setting skills, receive job exposure, and learn more about themselves.
“I think it gives those girls an added sense that there's other people that are for them,” says Fance Brannock, Director of Program Operations. “And learn some of these really important life skills that, unfortunately, the schools are just don't have time to teach.”
Over Spring Break, Girls Inc. will host “What’s Ahead in Life?” and “Fairytale Reloaded.”
What’s Ahead in Life will be focused on life after high school. Brannock says they will learn about resume writing, how to apply to college, and how to budget. Fairytale Reloaded is a literacy-based camp for elementary school girls.
“Those main characters usually are not very strong, smart, and bold. They usually are doing something because a male wanted them to, or someone's kind of tricked them, or things like that,” says Brannock. “So, they're going to take those stories and turn them around to be strong, smart, and bold characters.”
Brannock says it is never too early to empower a young woman, to teach them how to be comfortable in their skin, or other important life skills.
“Girls Inc., nationally and especially here locally, is very much focused on that continuum of growth,” she says. “We want to try to start in elementary schools and then also be in those same feeder middle schools and those same feeder high schools.”
Brannock says there’s a lot of pressure on young women, especially those in their teens. She hopes their work will continue to empower those involved, to help them combat mental health issues, and to live how they dream.
“Our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold," Brannock says. “And that's healthy, educated, and independent. So, all of our programming that we do, from the earliest to the oldest girls is to help them.”
If you are experiencing mental health related distress or are worried about someone who may need crisis support, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.