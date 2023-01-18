Sean Kornacki, a Georgia Department of Transportation worker lost his life while helping clean up storm debris.
Kornacki worked for the GDOT office in Lafayette for the last 16 years of his life.
His girlfriend Carmen Taylor said he took pride in making sure the roads were safe for people in walker county to drive on.
“He was more than I could ever asked for. You wouldn't dare ask for all of the qualities he had in one person,” Taylor said.
“He was my best friend and I am going to miss him forever,” Taylor said.
Sean Kornacki was a loving dad, son, and boyfriend.
Carmen Taylor and Kornacki met over two years ago, dated for a short time, and have been living together since.
“Sean was just a really positive person, probably the most positive, caring, genuine person that most people knew him had ever met,” Taylor said.
Kornacki spent most of his career working for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a Highway Maintenance Foreman.
Hours before the incident, Kornacki came home on his lunch break and Taylor says they talked about everything.
Kornacki eventually left back out for work and when he got off, Taylor was already heading to her job.
“He sent me a text at like 12 a.m. or 12:30 a.m. and said no sleep for me I am getting called out for work. He went out to clear a tree from the road and I sent him a message at 1:40 a.m. and I asked if he was home yet and then I got a call at work about 2:30 to let me know there was an accident,” Taylor said.
Taylor said it is still hard to believe that he is no longer here.
She said the two were planning to spend the rest of their lives together.
“We talked about everything under the sun from building a little house somewhere, or traveling, or going down south and visiting places like Costa Rica, and just travel,” Taylor said.