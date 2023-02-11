Cempa Community Care hosted a Brotherhood Brunch at the Avondale Community Center to highlight young men and conversations around mental health. The event was open to ages 12-25.
Cempa's Outreach Coordinator, Ladarius Price says its often seen as a sign of weakness for men to want therapy or express emotions. These are myths Cempa is trying to debunk.
"You don't talk about what you are dealing with and what you're going through," Price said. "So it's been passed down from generation-to-generation."
Price says it is important young men have an open space to express their emotions.
"No you shouldn't go to social media and entrusted individuals with your personal issues," Price said. "However, you should find those trusted individuals that know what they're talking about so they can help you navigate and unpack those different things."
Behavioral Therapist, Jay Armstrong, says this perception can weigh heavy on men and if not dealt with properly it may present itself in other ways.
"Your manliness or your masculinity isn't negated by the fact that you desire to be heard," said Armstrong. ""I talk about the importance of the fullness of humanity, what it means to be a man. And, they get to decide with the proper influences what that looks like."
Armstrong says resources like therapy can be life changing for those who believe no one is there to listen.
"That's why therapy is so important, because it provides that safe space," Armstrong said. "In validating peoples thoughts and emotions ... when you help them navigate through that process."
If you missed today's event, there are more scheduled. Price will be hosting a boys leadership summit in April.