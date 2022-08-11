Germyah Batey joined the Local 3 News team in August of 2022 as a reporter.
Before joining the News team, Germyah worked as a Production Assistant and News Producer for our news room.
She produced our Local 3 News at Noon broadcast with News Anchor Latrice Curry.
That's where Germyah cultivated her love for Broadcast Journalism.
Germyah is a Nashville native and graduated with her degree in Mass Communications with a minor in Criminal Justice from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. #GOMOCS
Outside of work, you can catch her at a fitness class, eating some delicious food, or relaxing by a pool reading a good book.
Germyah looks forward to hearing from the people in this community, and sharing the stories that matter most!
If you have a story idea or any recommendations for fun and exciting places to explore around the city, email Germyah using this form, or send her a DM via Twitter @GermyahLocal3.