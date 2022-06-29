Senator Warnock spoke to a crowd of voters in Dalton GA, Wednesday afternoon, on several hot topic issues including addressing clean energy initiatives and even the overturning Roe v Wade last Friday.
If re-elected, the issue Senator Warnock will focus on in the short run, is relieving inflation rates on struggling families.
With gas prices still going up, he wants a suspension on the federal gas tax and also a gas tax holiday.
As far as long term plans, the senator would like to invest into research and development to boost jobs and the state economy. He also mentioned addressing the political climate with in Georgia and across the nation.
"We have to remain vigilant when it comes to the integrity of our democracy, because really we're talking about voting rights or reproductive rights, it's about the voices of ordinary people being heard in their system, and their voices not being replaced by the outsides influence of dark money and bad actors," said Senator Warnock.
The upcoming Georgia senate election will take place on November 8th, 2022.