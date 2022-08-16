The monkeypox outbreak nationwide is getting worse by the day in Georgia, where only four others states have topped case counts.

But the supply of the vaccine is short, so access to it is limited. Only people who have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus and men who have sex with other men, who have accounted for more than 90% of cases, so far.

The vaccine is also limited to people who are HIV-positive, or are taking HIV-prevention medication.

The state of Georgia announced Tuesday it has launched an online scheduling tool and helpline to make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine.

"It's definitely a response to the seriousness of what's going on across the country, but especially in Georgia," said Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District. "We're trying to be proactive versus reactive."

Georgia has so far confirmed more than 950 cases of the virus, more than Tennessee, North Carolina, and Alabama combined. So far, the North Georgia Health District has confirmed two cases in the area.

"This isn't a disease that can only impact that community," said Miles Huff, director of community engagement at Cempa Community Care, which focuses healthcare on marginalized communities. "There is a stigma, obviously perpetuated by the HIV and AIDS pandemic that happened. I think the LGBTQ+ community is at an advantage in that we've been through things like this before and we know how to protect ourselves."

Huff said that stigma is dangerous, not only for gay and bisexual men, but also to anyone of any sexual orientation, who are just as susceptible to the skin-lesioning virus.

"It's when you get into the general public and populations that aren't as comfortable talking about infectious disease and talking about sexual health that you really run into some problems," said Huff.

"It's not that it's a sexually-transmitted disease, it's not," said Deverell. "That's just the group that's been affected most widely at this point."

The health department is also limiting access to testing to people who are able to get a test. Only people with visible skin lesions are able to be tested for monkeypox, since that is the most common symptom of the virus and that lesion needs to be swabbed in order for the test to be accurate.