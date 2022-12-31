ONE LOCAL NON-PROFIT IS KEEPING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ALIVE.
LINDA'S GIFT IS A ONE-STOP SHOP FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES THAT NEED IMPORTANT ITEMS...
THEIR EFFORTS ARE GROWING, LOOKING FOR MORE WAYS TO HELP IN THE LOCAL AREA..
: "Linda's Gift started four years ago and its gained a lot of attention here in the city. It has been so successful that now they are in need of a grant."
"For the most part we do everything out of pocket, and it's growing way too big.">
DYLAN (dye-land) BRYANT AND ANDREA CLARK STARTED LINDA'S GIFT BACK IN 20-18 IN HONOR OF LINDA FRANKLIN WHO DEDICATED HER LIFE TO HELPING OTHERS.
IT'S TURNED INTO A BLUEPRINT THAT BRYANT AND CLARK CARRY ON ... SPREADING LINDA'S GIFT TO THOSE WHO NEED IT.
<SOT 7 (:07): "But our project just got bigger every time people started reaching out to us for help. so we have turned it into a non profit.">
THEY WORK YEAR-ROUND TO ENSURE KIDS HAVE MEALS FOR THANKSGIVING ... GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS ... AND FUN ACTIVITIES TO ENJOY.
<SOT 1 (:09 ): "It's been a unique drive for the both of us. It's been good changing lives and watching people change and people living through us.">
THE NON-PROFIT SPONSORED 30 CHILDREN THIS CHRISTMAS ... LENDING A HAND TO SOME OF THE CITY'S UN-HOUSED AND HELPING THOSE FACING EVICTION.
< SOT 8 (:06): "We don't want anybody to feel alone and feel like they have to do it on their own when you have this villiage to help you.">
THEY SAY A GRANT WOULD NOT ONLY HELP THEM DO MORE, BUT REACH MORE FAMILIES IN NEED.
THAT TRANSLATES INTO MORE ENRICHING ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS TO LEARN AND EXPLORE THE WORLD AROUND THEM.
<SOT 6 (:09 ): "We want to take trips with the kids. We want to do things like take them to overnight trips like camping. Possibly even college trips and things of that sort.">
((NAT POT OF DYLAN THROWING MONEY TO KIDS))
AS THE NEW YEAR APPROACHES ... THEY HOPE TO CONTINUE MOTIVATING THE CITY'S YOUTH.
<SOT 5 (:11 ): "For the most part the impact for kids that I've seen overall they take it in and they are inspired by this so if we help to inspire kids and pass along the torch i feel like we're doing our job." >
IN APRIL, LINDA'S GIFT WILL HOST ITS ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT THAT GIVES HUNDREDS OF KIDS A CHANCE TO WALK AWAY WITH PRIZES.
YOU CAN VISIT LINDA'S-GIFT- DOT-ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION. .
REPORTING IN CHATTANOOGA ... GERMYAH BATEY ... LOCAL 3 NEWS.