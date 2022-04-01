Gas leak shuts down Apison Pike Thursday morning

Tri-Community fire crews say Apison Pike is closed (between Hickory Hill Lane and Bess Moore Rd) Thursday morning.

Companies are currently on the scene of a gas line that has been struck by a construction crew.

The roadway will be shutdown until the gas leak is able to be controlled and the area is safe.

Utility company is estimating 2-3 hours until the repair is complete.

Air traffic at Collegedale Municipal Airport is also affected by this scene.