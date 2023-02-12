Are you sick of seeing all those happy couples prepare for for Valentine's Day.. well a local business owner wanted to give everybody a chance to celebrate the romance holiday with a special Galentine's event.
"So its definitely open to all.. singles, couples.. anyone who wants to come hangout, we're going to be playing romcoms on this screen all day," said Cassidy Dickens, co-host of the event.
Cassidy Dickens, owner of All Trades Creative helped organize Sundays Galentine's social.
she was joined by more than a dozen local vendors, who each had special giveaways for lucky customers.
Dickens is an independent designer and photographer, she offered photo sessions.
"I get to bring my pink back drop, disco ball, balloons, and its just a lot of fun all around," said Dickens
After a quick photo shoot, we spoke with Kaitlyn Willow, a chainstitch embroiderer. She owns KaitMakes and came up with the idea for Sundays event.
"Well at least for me, I won't be watching football today, so I kind of wanted to give an opportunity for people to come by if football is not their thing," said Willow.
Willow was embroidering valentine's and galentine's themed underwear.
"I have velvet under wear to stitch on, or you can bring your own clean lingerie," said Willow.
Willow says the event is set up by vendors for vendors. It's a chance for people to support local business and treat them selves with self care items.
"Really it's just a time for the whole community to just hangout, get some drinks, some laughs, and have some community," said Dickens.