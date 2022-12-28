Those close to the victims of Christmas day's deadly car crash in Bradley County have announced a way to donate to the family.
Both Brittany and Dustin Dillard were killed and their three children were injured in a head-on collision on Waterlevel Highway Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old Patricke Conley faces two charges of vehiclular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.
A family member of the Dillard's verified Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy will be accepting donations that will directly impact the Dillard children.
You can send donations through the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. Just tell the bank you are donating the "the Dillard family" under Kirk Campbell, or scan the QR code below to donate through Venmo.