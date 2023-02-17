The Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker Board was delayed for about an hour Thursday.
The meeting was put on hold after a representative from zoning failed to appear to approve those requests.
Board members were frustrated while waiting for a zoning representative for the third straight meeting to get updates and answers from the city's zoning office.
Attendees say this has happened in the past few weeks and that they’re missing work to come to these meetings.
An application for a beer permit from the city requires several things including passing fire, building and zoning inspections, and the absence of any one of them typically requires the applicant wait until the next board meeting. The board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month.
After some scurrying from the mayor’s office, someone from zoning arrived after an almost hour delay to make approvals.
Ellis Smith with the Mayor's Office shared this statement regarding the meeting's delay,
"The mayor’s office today became aware that there are several technical issues with staff notifications that we are already working to resolve. The administration is grateful to our hardworking volunteer board members for their patience and diligence. We do not anticipate this being a recurring issue."