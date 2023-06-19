If you've turned on a Tennessee baseball game over the past five years, there's a good chance you've seen Camden Sewell on the mound.
Before Sewell was striking out batter after batter on Rocky Top, he was just a kid from Cleveland, Tennessee.
Cleveland Assistant Principal David Turner explained, "He came in young with some good raw, athletic ability. His dedication, hard work and competitiveness just completely separated him from from most normal kids that pitch on pitch in high school.
It seems like every young baseball player has aspirations of making it to the collegiate and, eventually, professional level. There are few who can actually make that dream a reality.
For Camden, the realization that he could play in the SEC came in high school.
Jason Sewell, Camden's father, shared a story about that moment.
"He went to workout his sophomore year. I had a good friend of mine who coaches at Carson Newman, Tom Griffin, and he was there to see him. Carson Newman is a DII program. He came and talked to me afterwards."
Griffin told Sewell that Camden had the talent of a DI player.
"And I was like, 'You really think so?' He's like, 'Yeah, definitely. He's a DI guy.'"
So why Tennessee?
"He was recruited. We went all over the country seeing all the schools and everything," explained Sewell.
"One thing I never asked him was, 'What do you want? When he committed and they asked that same question, he said, 'Well, I wanted to play in the SEC. When I visited Tennessee, I loved Tennessee, and I wanted to be close to home, so my family could come see me play."
A lot went into Camden's decision to return for his fifth year on Rocky Top this season.
Sewell shared that Camden had a chance to play professionally.
He said, "Last year, he got calls during the draft and he decided that he really didn't want to play pro ball, but loved his college experience. When Vitello called, he already had a job. He graduated. He had a job and was working."
"Vitello called him and said, 'Hey, you know you have your COVID year. Are you interested in coming back and playing one more year? You can say you didn't leave that on the table."
he got to thinking about it. And things kind of fell into place. It was really a God thing. And everything worked out. And it's been an unbelievably great ride and great decision for him.
Sewell has been a starter and he's been a reliever. No matter his role, he's been able to thrive in big situations.
jason sot
That ability dates all the way back to his time as a Blue Raider.
david sot
Sewell has come a long way both on and off the bump.
david sot
Now, he's playing in Omaha for the second time in three years, and he and his family are not taking moments like this for granted.
jason sot
With his appearance in Saturday's game against LSU, Sewell becomes the first player in Tennessee program history to appear in two College World Series.