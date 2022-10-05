A domestic violence tragedy turned deadly in Dalton, Georgia.
Police said a woman was physically injured by a man she was in a relationship with and later died. The woman was identified as his fiancé.
Arrest records show Justin Pippin abused Rachel Schaefer before. He was arrested in July by Dalton Police for simple battery.
Emotional words were shared by Sara Knight, a friend of Schaefer. "She was a very sweet lady, it is definitely shocking to absolutely everyone," said Knight.
Schaefer died from her injuries on Monday at the Hamilton Medical Center after police said Pippin assaulted her the week before.
"Justin was her fiancé," said Knight.
Dalton Police were called to Schaefer's home on Liddell Street around 8:30 in the morning on Thursday. The police report shows it was a domestic violence call and Pippin used a weapon.
"Domestic violence is very prevalent here in our community. Last year we served over 2,000 individuals," said Katora Printup, the Executive Director of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
They are asking victims to watch for warning signs of domestic violence.
Printup said the key to helping victims is to be understanding of their situation.
"You are not to judge them, provide them services (shelter or hotline), make sure there is some type of safety plan for them."
A plan that could save a life.
"She (Schaefer) is going to be dearly missed," said Knight.