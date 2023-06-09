A 16-year-old boy whose parents grew up in Chattanooga is in severe condition from a freak weather accident.
Grayson Pope was golfing with friends in Trussville, Alabama Tuesday night when pop-up storm took down a tree, which fell on him.
He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
"The more people who know, the more people who are praying," said Emma Pope, Grayson's sister. "And that's what he needs right now."
His friends likely saved his life that day. One held towels over the wounds while the other asked Siri to call 911 when their phones' touchscreens wouldn't work in the rain. They carried his unconscious body to a place where the ambulance could pick him up.
"The boys that were with him, I mean, they saved his life," said Regan Layne, Grayson's aunt. "We truly believe that their actions saved his life."
Grayson is 16-years-old, a star high school baseball player and already committed to playing baseball at The University of Tennessee when he graduates.
His family said he was relentless at working out, eating healthy, and taking care of his body. Doctors told them that was likely his saving grace. He has so far been able to take a few breaths on his own.
"This is straight from God," said Pope. "Because he's not supposed to be doing that on his own right now, and he is. So he's showing us like 'hey guys, I'm here.'"
Family-friends are arranging nightly prayer vigils for Grayson until he wakes up. They will be at Trussville Mall at 7 p.m.
"How does this even happen? Your first instinct is to pray that everything's going to be okay," said Ashton Gay, who is organizing the vigils. "It makes me cry and it just gets me choked up because it's just incredible to see all of these people love Grayson."
Dozens of Grayson's friends and classmates have shown up to the vigils and the hospital. The simple reason: They said he would have done the same for him.
"You don't see kids like him," said Layne. "16-year-old boys who are not afraid to do the right thing even if it's not what everybody else is doing."