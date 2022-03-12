A former sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee accused of raping a 14-year-old girl struck a plea deal with prosecutors last week that keeps him out of prison and from having to register as a sex offender.
His lawyer confirmed Monday.
47-year-old Brian O. Beck, 47, was indicted by a grand jury in June 2018 on charges of aggravated assault, rape and sexual battery by an authority figure, according to court documents from Shelby County.
He reached a deal with prosecutors on Feb. 28 in which he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.
Court records show the terms of his sentence include supervised probation for three years and a suspension of a four-year prison sentence, unless he violates the terms of his probation, his lawyer Leslie Ballin said Monday.