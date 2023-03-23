A federal lawsuit has been filed against Hamilton County and former Sheriff Jim Hammond by a woman who claims she was raped while in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.
The lawsuit claims the female inmate was raped by another inmate in March of 2022.
The victim claims she took what she thought to be ibuprofen around 10:00pm the night the incident happened.
The victim says she woke up around 3:00am with her pants and underwear around her knees as other inmates were taunting her.
The victim says another inmate told her that she had been raped while she was unconscious.
The lawsuit claims jail surveillance video captured the inmates celebrating and high-fiving, but no HCSO staff is ever seen on camera trying to stop it.
After telling officers what happened, the victim was taken for a physical examine which found severe tissue damage as a result of a sexual assault.
The victim is seeking damages plus interest in an amount to be determined at trial, the cost of the lawsuit and attorney fees.
The lawsuit also asks the court to declare the defendants acted illegally by failing to ensure inmate safety and asks the court to appoint an independent monitor to conduct regular unannounced inspections at the jail.
It's just the latest lawsuit filed against the county in response to issues inmates encountered in the jail.
