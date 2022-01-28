Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum has confirmed that former Chief Deputy Tony Bean has been convicted on three counts of deprivation of rights in the Eastern District of the United States Federal Court.
Bean was convicted of one count stemming from a 2017 incident and two counts stemming from a 2014 event when he was Chief of Police in Tracy City.
He will remain in federal custody until his sentencing hearing on June 24, 2022.
Co-defendant T.J. Bean was acquitted but will remain on leave pending the conclusion of the internal review of the case.
“This is not the outcome we hoped for, but I certainly respect the decision of the court,” stated Sheriff Shrum. “I have appointed Larry Sims as Chief Deputy.
Chief Sims has proven himself to be a stalwart leader and has fostered good working relationships both inside and outside of the agency,” explained Sheriff Shrum.