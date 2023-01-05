George Walker was a long-time employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. He died on Wednesday after an accident at the shop. Tennessee's OSHA is investigating.
Jason Sobczynski, former co-worker and friend, spent time with Walker while rebuilding steam locomotive 4501.
"He always had this like beaming smile, and he just had this incredible ability to lighten the mood," said Sobczynski holding back tears.
Walker grew up in Whitwell, TN, with Louisville & Nashville Railroad's Sequatchie Valley branch line running through his family home. At the age of six years old, his father took him on his first excursion behind #4501.
A former classmate of Walker's remembers him wearing a train conductor's hat and having his friends link arms to create a chain. He says everyone in town knew Walker would be successful at achieving his dreams.
"He is the sort of person that after having met him, even just once, you would always look forward to seeing again," said Sobczynski.