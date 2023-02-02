One of the Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene of the beating death of Tyre Nichols last month also previously worked for the Chattanooga Fire Department.
On Thursday, the City of Chattanooga confirmed that JaMichael Sandridge was hired in February of 2014 and resigned in September of 2019.
January 30, 2023
Sandridge was one of three medical technicians who were dispatched to the second location where Nichols was leaning against a police vehicle on January 7.
All three were terminated.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said Sandridge had no disciplinary infractions during his employment and left in good standing.