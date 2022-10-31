Hershey says it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year

Police are investigating after a "foreign item" was allegedly found in a child's Halloween candy in Lafayette Monday.

The City of Lafayette Police Department said the item of a "potentially dangerous nature" was found inside a candy product received by a child while trick-or-treating.

A police report has been filed.

Law enforcement said they urge parents and guardians to inspect their child's candy as a precaution.

If you have any information or concerns, contact the Lafayette Police department by calling 706-639-1540.