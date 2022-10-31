Police are investigating after a "foreign item" was allegedly found in a child's Halloween candy in Lafayette Monday.
The City of Lafayette Police Department said the item of a "potentially dangerous nature" was found inside a candy product received by a child while trick-or-treating.
A police report has been filed.
Law enforcement said they urge parents and guardians to inspect their child's candy as a precaution.
If you have any information or concerns, contact the Lafayette Police department by calling 706-639-1540.