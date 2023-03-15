The third annual, 'Fore The Kids' golf tournament fundraiser teed off Tuesday afternoon over at the Council Fire Golf Course.
While the gentleman's game is a popular pastime, the people with the Children's Advocacy Center realized its also a great way to raise funds.
"And what the tournament does is it raises money to help our programs, the therapy program, the prevention program, the intervention program," said Lisa Moore, Director of External Affairs.
Moore says fundraisers like this are vital to continue their mission of supporting children in our area, who have been sexually or physically abused.
"So that we can help the child heal so they don't have to deal with that trauma for the rest of their lives," said Moore.
Moore says before the pandemic they typically served about 600 children a year. She says that number has been steadily increasing, and they expect to serve around a thousand children this year.
She says besides raising money they also want the tournament to raise awareness.
"We are bringing to light how to recognize and report child abuse so that kids know how to keep their body safe and adults know how to prevent and report child abuse," said Moore.
Moore says between the golfing event and their Aces Casino Night in October, they hope to raise about $100,000 this year.
If you missed the tournament but you want to support the Children's Advocacy Center, click here.