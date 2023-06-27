In the last year alone, the number of food donations to the Action Church Food Pantry in Brainerd have skyrocketed. Along with it, the number of people its help has jumped, too.
That's only gotten worse since the federal government put further restrictions on SNAP benefits, better known as food stamps.
Andrew Parr and his volunteers only see it as more opportunities to give out blessings, and are only expecting to grow.
"We try to lift them up," said Parr. "We try to be a light to them on a dark day."
Every week, the church sees new faces desperate for help. In the last six months, the church decided to change its distribution schedule from biweekly to weekly.
"We thought there was going to be less people," said Parr. "But it turned out to be more people."
Volunteers at the church went from serving 300 people per month to almost 600.
"It's all people in our community helping people in our community," said Parr. "It's just a lot of help."
Last month, the federal government's budget deal changed working requirements for SNAP benefits. That increase the age requirement for people to prove that they are working from 49-years-old and younger to 54-years-old and younger.
It affects an estimated 750,000 people.
"This is my heart. This is truly my heart," said Parr. "This is what I love. I volunteered here two years ago and I've not missed a Tuesday."
The food pantry is open every Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Volunteers say everyone is welcome to come, but they do have to show identification.