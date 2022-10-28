Flu cases are on the rise. The CDC says Tennessee and Georgia are in the top five states seeing high levels of flu activity.
"This seems like it's headed in the direction of a heavy year," said Phil Smith, Pharmacist with Access Family Pharmacy.
Phil Smith says flu cases have been down in the last two years and now that COVID is slowing down he thinks many people are being reintroduced to the virus.
"We always can tell because we see more prescriptions for Tamiflu and Xofluza, which are the two flu meds," said Smith.
Smith says Tennessee saw a flu outbreak three weeks earlier than normal.
And UT health experts warn this flu season could be more severe than normal.
Smith says they have already administered 2,000 flu shots, which he says is a lot more than usual, and he encourages others to do the same.
"So you can still get the flu with the flu shot, it may prevent you from getting really sick, which is the goal, kind of like the COVID vaccine too," said Smith.
People have been attending more large gatherings and not wearing a masks, which Smith says is great. But he says it's given the flu virus a chance to spread.
"Especially kids, small kids who were born over COVID are going to be seeing the flu possibly for the first time," said Smith.
Smith recommends getting a flu shot and avoiding large crowds if you can.
Common symptoms to look out for include body aches, congestion and coughing.
"Flu just hits you real quick, that could be a sign you got the flu, maybe you need to stay around the house a few days," said Smith.
You can get a flu shot at most Pharmcies and walk in clinics.