Wednesday's storms dumped a lot of water on the area and left many intersections flooded.

Storms started up earlier than expected this morning. We already have scattered storms ongoing. These are slow movers which lead to flooding problems.

As of 10:30am, we have 2 Flash Flood Warnings in GA and 2 Flood Advisories in TN. I’ll attach maps for reference. May be a good idea to check in with Hamilton, Marion, Walker, and Whitfield Counties for any roads closed or flooding locations in their counties. I am really concerned about Walker County, particularly around LaFayette. Radar is indicating 4-5” of rain in about 2 hours.

This congealing cluster of storms may trigger additional areas of Flash Flooding through midday.

Tags

Recommended for you