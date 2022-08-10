Storms started up earlier than expected this morning. We already have scattered storms ongoing. These are slow movers which lead to flooding problems.
As of 10:30am, we have 2 Flash Flood Warnings in GA and 2 Flood Advisories in TN. I’ll attach maps for reference. May be a good idea to check in with Hamilton, Marion, Walker, and Whitfield Counties for any roads closed or flooding locations in their counties. I am really concerned about Walker County, particularly around LaFayette. Radar is indicating 4-5” of rain in about 2 hours.
This congealing cluster of storms may trigger additional areas of Flash Flooding through midday.