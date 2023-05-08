HES lined up foster homes for each of the dogs, believing it would help them transition into the adopters’ home.
Sarah Farnsley has fostered a handful of dogs, and says it was important to lend a helping hand when she heard about the international rescue. She was selected to take Emma home.
Emma was afraid of many things, including doors, stairs, and being hand-fed. But Farnsley says she loves watching her become comfortable in her home.
“She’s been so brave. She’s grown a lot,” she says while wiping a tear. “She’s just been such a good girl, and I know that things are still kind of scary, but I’m just so proud of how much she's grown.”
She knows it’s been difficult for Emma to adjust to being in a loving home, but she has been excited to watch her personality develop.
She knows she is getting closer to giving Emma her forever home.
“When she finds a good home, it’ll be a really happy day for me,” she says. “But here will be an Emma-shaped hole at the house for a while.”
One of the dogs from South Korea, now named Dobu, has found his forever home with Meg Landice and her family.
She says she took him in as a foster three weeks ago, and it was perfect timing to welcome a four-legged friend.
“Best foster fail ever,” Landice says.
Landice adopted Dobu a week ago. The family had been in touch with HES to find the perfect dog. She knew they would adopt him when she first laid eyes on him.
“It's just been so fun, like seeing him play with the kids and having a little buddy to take with me in the car everywhere,” she says. “We’re the lucky ones. He’s a once in a lifetime dog.”
For more on how to adopt one of the dogs, visit their Market Dogs page. If you are interested in adopting or fostering another animal, visit the HES site.