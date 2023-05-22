Dalton Public Schools bus drivers are back on the job.
They were on strike against first student.
The bus drivers are members of Amalgamated Transit Union.
The president of the local chapter considers the contract agreement a victory and a move in the right direction.
Contract negotiations between Amalgamated Transit Union and First Student were settled following a vote amongst members.
“We got a significant pay raise of 11-percent over three years. We got personnel days for the employees, a couple of holidays they will be getting that they previously weren’t getting. They have a retention bonus along with a strong language as far as seniority and grievance process and just the rights that they deserve and need that they didn't have before,” Chris Crowe said.
Chris Crowe is the vice president of the ATU Chattanooga and Dalton chapters.
He said picketing in front of First Student's Dalton office for five days paid off.
“This is a great contract to build off of considering this is our first contract with this unit. I believe we did a good job and got a good strong contract, going forward we will keep building on that,” Crowe said.
The strike started after ATU filed an unfair labor practice against first student.
While that is not settled yet, the president of the union's local chapter Lakecha Strickland said they plan to pursue charges against the company.
“At this time the company continues to retaliate against our members. For example, our members some of them worked a summer nutrition and it's been a ripple effect because they wanted to stand up for themselves. Quality staffing emailed our members and told them they no longer needed them,” Strickland said.
She claims another union member who was on strike was recently denied a CDL class.
Strickland said settling an unfair labor practice can take some time but the union will continue to push for fair labor practices.
We will update you on the process.
We reached out to Dalton Public Schools following bus drivers returning to work and received this statement.
"While the bus strike has been resolved, both Dalton Public Schools and First Student do not feel they can consistently provide service to all of our regular routes. Therefore, we will continue to offer the community bus stops for transportation for students through the end of the school year on Friday, May 26."