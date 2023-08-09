Local 3 got a look at how law enforcement officers respond during active shooter training.
One hundred fifty responders from multiple agencies were at Chattanooga State Community College.
First Responders responded to an active shooter call on Chattanooga State's Campus. There were two active shooters in the scenario that police had to come together and take down.
Over a hundred first responders spent Wednesday morning training for an active shooter situation at Chattanooga State.
Law enforcement officers rushed to the instructional materials center on campus, where the people posing as active shooters were located.
They arrived in intervals to clear out the rooms.
"They eliminated the threat, and after, all of this is going on simultaneously, securing the campus to ensure there are no other threats," Chattanooga Police Department's Major Jay Montgomery said.
While police worked to secure the campus, Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga Firefighters formed a rescue task force team.
"As soon as law enforcement advises us, we are able to entry into the incident, we are about to go in and start administering treatment and triage or the patients to determine the most seriously injured. In this particular drill we ended up transporting six patients. We didn't transport them to a hospital facility, they were simply transported to another location on site," Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Chief Tony Sylvester said.
A family information area was also created where families could contact their loved ones.
Chattanooga State President Dr. Rebecca Ashford said this training played into one of her biggest fears.
"This a happening more and more around our country and unfortunately in our state and so being prepared is incredibly important and hopefully we will never have to actually conduct an event like this," Ashford said.
The training was considered a success as 150 first responders completed the training.
"We don't go by patient outcomes or that sort of thing, our success was the fact that we all come together along with Chattanooga State and our other response partners to learn what we didn't know yesterday.
Just as the Major pointed out, there is never going to be a drill that wasn't successful because no matter how badly it goes or what the critiques are, if you learn something to make you better tomorrow and the community safer every drill, every exercise is a success," Sylvester said.