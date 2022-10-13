First customer ID.4 celebration at Volkswagen Chattanooga
Friday, Oct. 14 - 9:30-11 a.m.
 
A celebration of Volkswagen’s ID.4 localization with the vehicle’s first customer as well as Volkswagen employees, dealerships and elected officials.
 
WHO:
·        Volkswagen Group of America, including president and CEO Pablo Di Si 
·        Volkswagen Chattanooga, including plant president and CEO Chris Glover
·        Member of Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for Finance and Operations and Chairman of the VWGoA Board Arlo Antlitz
·        Members of the board for Volkswagen’s North American Region
·        First customer of the US-assembled ID.4
·        Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
·        Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
·        Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter
·        Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp
·        Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly
·        Representatives from 60 N. American Volkswagen dealerships
·        Volkswagen Chattanooga team members
 
WHEN:  
Friday, Oct. 14
9:30-11 a.m.
 
AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. – guests arrive at Volkswagen Conference Center to ride shuttle into the factory
10 a.m. – event begins inside factory, speakers: Glover, Antlitz, Di Si
10:30 a.m. – US-assembled ID.4 vehicles drive down production line
10:35 a.m. – speakers: Congressman Fleischmann, Commissioner McWhorter, Governor Lee
10:40 a.m. – event concludes, guests shuttled back to Volkswagen Conference Center
 
WHERE:        
Shuttles depart from Volkswagen Chattanooga Conference Center
8001 Volkswagen Dr.
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Parking available in the Visitors Lot adjacent to the Conference Center (map attached)
 