First customer ID.4 celebration at Volkswagen Chattanooga

First customer ID.4 celebration at Volkswagen ChattanoogaFriday, Oct. 14 - 9:30-11 a.m.A celebration of Volkswagen’s ID.4 localization with the vehicle’s first customer as well as Volkswagen employees, dealerships and elected officials.WHO:· Volkswagen Group of America, including president and CEO Pablo Di Si· Volkswagen Chattanooga, including plant president and CEO Chris Glover· Member of Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for Finance and Operations and Chairman of the VWGoA Board Arlo Antlitz· Members of the board for Volkswagen’s North American Region· First customer of the US-assembled ID.4· Tennessee Governor Bill Lee· Congressman Chuck Fleischmann· Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter· Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp· Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly· Representatives from 60 N. American Volkswagen dealerships· Volkswagen Chattanooga team membersWHEN:Friday, Oct. 149:30-11 a.m.AGENDA:9:30 a.m. – guests arrive at Volkswagen Conference Center to ride shuttle into the factory10 a.m. – event begins inside factory, speakers: Glover, Antlitz, Di Si10:30 a.m. – US-assembled ID.4 vehicles drive down production line10:35 a.m. – speakers: Congressman Fleischmann, Commissioner McWhorter, Governor Lee10:40 a.m. – event concludes, guests shuttled back to Volkswagen Conference CenterWHERE:Shuttles depart from Volkswagen Chattanooga Conference Center8001 Volkswagen Dr.Chattanooga, TN 37416Parking available in the Visitors Lot adjacent to the Conference Center (map attached)
