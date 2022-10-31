Halloween should be a fun time-- but if you aren't careful it could be a 'Nightmare on Elm Street'. A fire on Halloween could cost you money and hurt someone.
A lot of people put up their decorations on Halloween. Ian Ziljstra is enjoying the season but is careful about fire safety.
"Yes, if the decorations involve high temperature light bulbs," said Ziljstra.
Allen Green, the fire and lifesaver educator with the Chattanooga Fire Department told Local 3 News decorations cause hundreds of fires a year.
He sees a slight increase of fires during this holiday.
"Be very mindful and thoughtful where you place your decorations," said Green.
He said don't block what could be fire exits like a front door, know where the fire exits are in any house if you are going to a party, and keep fabric decorations clear of candles.
"One third of those fires are due to candles," said Green.
He said don't use candles if it can be avoided.
"So in place of a candle, that is using fire, what about a battery operated candle?" asked Green.
And for those who are concerned with cost?
"Well I don't want to spend money on batteries so I am just going to use the candle I got with a flame. Well what happens if that flame gets out of control? It burn your decorations and now your house $200,000 $300,000 house depending on what size you have," said Green.
"The electric candles are a lot easier to find sometimes than decent regular candles and they burn a lot longer," said Ziljstra.
Taking these steps will help firefighters and everyone else enjoy their Halloween.
Green added there is always the danger of kids on the street trick or treating so be careful when driving-drive slow.