Fire destroys home in Whitfield County Thursday afternoon
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
A fire destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday afternoon.
Whitfield County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene of a structure fire sometime before 5 p.m.
Crews say significant damage was done to the home upon arrival.
It is unknown what may have started the fire on Sagamore Dr. at this time.
Crews say the scene is now cleared.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Chattanooga police work to identify suspect in stabbing altercation near Hamilton Place Mall
-
99-year old trucking company Yellow shuts down, putting 30,000 out of work
-
'World's Longest Yard Sale' - 127 Yard Sale this weekend
-
UPDATE: Funeral arrangements set for beloved Hamilton Co. EMS paramedic Scobey Newman
-
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
-
UPDATE: Police say family misidentified teen seen in CVS surveillance video
-
Chattanooga Heart Institute investigating data security incident