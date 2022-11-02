The number of fatal drug overdoses in Chattanooga has increased over the past year. The Chattanooga Police Department is urging people who struggle with addiction to reach out for help.
We spoke to the addiction treatment center Cadas on the dangers of fentanyl.
The spread of fentanyl laced opioids has become a serious issue nationally, and locally. Officials at Cadas say most people seeking treatment don't even realize the drug is in their system.
"It's just crossing the entire addiction spectrum, and we are seeing that too," said Executive Director for Cadas, Paul Fuchcar.
Fuchcar says about 5 years ago they noticed a steady increase of fentanyl use. Fuchcar says the prescription style drugs people buy off the streets, or even drugs like marijuana, often contain ingredients the person is unaware of.
"They thought they were taking branded opiates, and they weren't, they were taking counterfeit opiates that contain fentanyl," said Fuchcar.
Fentanyl is a very strong and addictive drug, Fuchcar says more struggling addicts are now choosing it as their drug of choice, putting themselves in serious danger.
"A dose as small as two grains of salt is enough to kill you or me," said Fuchcar.
When the Chattanooga Police Department posted the increase in overdose deaths on social media, Fuchcar had this reaction.
"It's probably an indication that there is a batch of fentanyl in the area that may be stronger than the people selling the drugs realize, its causing overdoses and some of those are fatal," said Fuchcar.
The Hamilton County Coalition distributes overdose kits for any one who needs them. The kit includes the drug Narcan, which will reverse the effects if used correctly.
"We've had folks that have overdosed in our lobby, and Narcan will bring them out of it, and they can continue their course of treatment">
Fuchcar, who has overcome addiction himself, says the fear of losing your family and your job, along with the shame that comes with addiction are among the reasons people don't seek help.
Renee Grimes works for Cadas as a counselor, but began her journey with the center as an addict.
"And through the family way program through Cadas I was able to not only reestablish relationships with my children but custody as well and learn to live sober as a mother," said Grimes.
Grimes and Fuchcar say speaking to people who understand their disease is a helpful way to overcome addiction and stay sober, the first step is to reach out.
"There are so many people who want to help that want to help you live your best life," said Grimes.
Fuchcar says there are several treatment centers in Chattanooga, do not hesitate to reach out if you or a family members needs help. He says Cadas has the resources to help people in any financial situation.