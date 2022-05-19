A Tennessee law requiring disclaimers about a business' bathroom policy has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.
HB1182 would have forced a business to post a sign outside its bathrooms if members of the opposite sex were allowed to use them.
"After, people came to me and were like 'if you put up the signs that are proposed, we're not going to come there," said Kye Sayers, the original plaintiff on the complaint against the law.
Sayers used to own The Sanctuary, a transgender resource center in Chattanooga. The center has since closed, but when the law was signed by Gov. Bill Lee last year, she allowed people to use bathrooms in her center regardless of their gender identity.
Because of that policy, the state would have forced them to put up a sign outside of the bathrooms reading, "This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex."
If the business did not agree to post the sign, the owners could have faced up to six months in prison.
"It created fear for me as an entrepreneur, but also as a trans woman," said Sayers. "And I don't want to get in trouble here. We're just now opening this place like we don't want to cause any problems."
But eventually, Sayers filed a complaint with the state, which went all the way to a federal judge in Nashville this week. The judge struck the law down, saying it was a violation of the first amendment.
"The Act, by requiring private parties to speak as if they agree with contestable ideological premises that they in fact find highly objectionable, ventures far beyond the realm of pure facts, into the zone of values and judgments," the judge wrote in the opinion.
Local 3 News contacted Gov. Bill Lee's office to ask if there are plans to appeal the decision, but we have not heard back.
"This does not restrict or in any way discriminate against anyone," bill sponsor Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) said during a hearing in March of 2021.
Proponents of the law said at a hearing in March it was meant to stop potential violence in restrooms.
"It's very shocking and endangering people," said Rudd. "If they walk into a restroom that's marked men or women and the opposite sex is standing there, it could scare them. It could provoke violence."
But Sayers said the law only targeted people like her and didn't fix any problems here community is facing.
"It shows that there is a lot of work to be done and there are still issues and things that we face," said Sayers.
Since it closed, The Sanctuary moved its programming to The Seed Theatre in Chattanooga.
You can click here if you are in need of the center's resources.